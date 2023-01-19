Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £118.06 ($144.06).

Several research analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($152.53) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.54) to GBX 9,630 ($117.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £114 ($139.11) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 20,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of £104.22 ($127.18), for a total transaction of £2,173,612.32 ($2,652,364.03).

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

Shares of FERG opened at £111.75 ($136.36) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is £103.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,997.33. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 8,602 ($104.97) and a 12 month high of £120.10 ($146.55). The firm has a market cap of £23.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,365.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.67%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

