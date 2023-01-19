Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,416.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after purchasing an additional 390,034 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,908,000 after purchasing an additional 96,516 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 70,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,539,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64.

