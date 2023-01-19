Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.57.

FITB stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

