Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $140.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $172.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.55 and its 200 day moving average is $138.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

