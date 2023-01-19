First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Issues Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN opened at $24.57 on Thursday. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 62.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after buying an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,014 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,824,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,381,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

