First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $34.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FQVLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FQVLF opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.92. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

