First Republic Bank Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Republic Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Republic Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRC. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $131.69 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $182.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.73.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

