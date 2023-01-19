First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 26.34% from the stock’s current price.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC stock opened at $131.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $182.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 519.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,348 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,310,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,061,000 after purchasing an additional 818,703 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after purchasing an additional 805,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after buying an additional 711,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

