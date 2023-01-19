First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.66% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 499.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 404,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 337,380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 26,043.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 177,354 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,476.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 115,056 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 479.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 86,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

FAAR stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $37.94.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.736 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.29%.

