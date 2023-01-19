Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $26.37, but opened at $25.57. Flywire shares last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 332 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $104,983.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,734,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $104,983.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,734,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $359,460.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,832,528 shares of company stock worth $39,322,334. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLYW. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Flywire Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Flywire by 1,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,759,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Flywire by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 74,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Flywire during the 1st quarter worth $5,373,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

