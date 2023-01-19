Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

FOCS stock opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $54.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $519.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.38 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,364,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

