Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT Raised to $49.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of FOCS opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $519.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.38 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 38.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

