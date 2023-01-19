Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.
Fortinet Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of FTNT opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fortinet
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
