Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Shares of FTNT opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

