FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) PT Raised to $30.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.44% from the company’s previous close.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 1.0 %

FTAI stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 226,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 103.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 0.6% during the third quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 542,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 154.2% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 34,583 shares during the period. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.0% during the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 429,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

