FY2022 Earnings Forecast for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.97. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PPG. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.24.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $127.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $165.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.