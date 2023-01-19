FY2022 EPS Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Reduced by Analyst

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.96. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.06. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.952 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,694,286,000 after purchasing an additional 677,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DTE Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,268,000 after purchasing an additional 577,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

