Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $330.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.72. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.84, for a total transaction of $396,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,564.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

