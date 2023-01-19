Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,245,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $330.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.