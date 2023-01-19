Gary C. Evans Acquires 31,369 Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) Director Gary C. Evans purchased 31,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $14,116.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 935,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,966.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United States Antimony Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UAMY opened at $0.45 on Thursday. United States Antimony Co. has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Articles

