Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives $4.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.63.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gatos Silver and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.
Gatos Silver Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE:GATO opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $11.70.
Institutional Trading of Gatos Silver
Gatos Silver Company Profile
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gatos Silver (GATO)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.