Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives $4.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gatos Silver and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Gatos Silver Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:GATO opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Institutional Trading of Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.