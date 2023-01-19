General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.91.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $237.00 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

