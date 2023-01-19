Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 612,644 shares.The stock last traded at $40.19 and had previously closed at $41.07.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Copper Miners ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COPX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 730.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.