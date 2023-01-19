Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $177.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $342.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.72. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $122.84 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

