Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,313,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $144.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.91%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

