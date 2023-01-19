Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 277,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $14,776,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Restaurant Brands International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,065,000 after buying an additional 1,966,508 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 17,537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,924 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,355 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,002,000 after purchasing an additional 766,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after buying an additional 690,887 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,234 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,470. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 2.0 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.41.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $65.00 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

