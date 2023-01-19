Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 113,851 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,349,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Cboe Global Markets as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $122.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.19. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

