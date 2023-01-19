Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 207,949 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 207,949 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fortive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after buying an additional 13,237,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,045 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 12.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,450,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,052,000 after purchasing an additional 476,070 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 94.3% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortive from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.69.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $66.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

