Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 509,541 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 509,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $189,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,644.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,596,714 shares of company stock valued at $63,584,714. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $26.08 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

