Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.19% of Whirlpool worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $31,284,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after acquiring an additional 146,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after acquiring an additional 134,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 56.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 98,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $150.36 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $214.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

