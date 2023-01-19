Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of HubSpot worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HubSpot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,269,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after acquiring an additional 102,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,324,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,154,000 after acquiring an additional 195,888 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,096,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,555,190. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot Trading Down 1.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.55.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $318.42 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $596.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.34.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.