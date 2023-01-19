Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.79 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of Lear worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Lear by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lear by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Lear by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $136.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.12. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $189.42.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 79.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $69,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total value of $143,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,012.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,970 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,989. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

