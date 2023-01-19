Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $13.77 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Equifax were worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $217.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.58 and its 200 day moving average is $191.18. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $245.27.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

