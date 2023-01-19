Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $14.27 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 202,408 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $14,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,213,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,331,000 after purchasing an additional 760,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $27,013,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $22,918,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KNX stock opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

