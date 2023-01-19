Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $14.59 Million Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.16% of Regency Centers worth $14,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,728,000 after acquiring an additional 274,043 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,612 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,915,000 after acquiring an additional 94,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,529,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,422,000 after acquiring an additional 46,407 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG opened at $64.12 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

