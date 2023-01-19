Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Carlisle Companies worth $15,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $237.01 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $211.06 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

