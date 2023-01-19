Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $12,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Campbell Soup by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Campbell Soup by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after buying an additional 141,086 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

