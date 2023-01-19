Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $14.02 Million in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,020,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of EPAM Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $352.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $523.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.06.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

