Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $14.17 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 891.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after acquiring an additional 158,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $500.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.81. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $501.44.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

