Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $14.73 Million in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 185,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 33.4% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Qorvo by 130.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 66,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $100.97 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $148.40. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.73.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.