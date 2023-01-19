Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $12.91 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,890 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in American Express by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in American Express by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in American Express by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,486 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $150.42 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.74.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

