Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $13.37 Million Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 257,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Rexford Industrial Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,201,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,091,000 after buying an additional 1,643,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,829,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after buying an additional 202,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,601,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,206,000 after buying an additional 1,422,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,132,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,080,000 after buying an additional 136,151 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.82.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

