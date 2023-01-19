Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 114,854 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,983,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of First Republic Bank as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.90.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $182.36.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

