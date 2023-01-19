Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 91,032 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

NYSE:PWR opened at $144.30 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

