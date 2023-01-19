Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 111,299 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,299 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of DocuSign worth $14,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth $38,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $132.88.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet cut DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

