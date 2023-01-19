Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 248,400 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,400 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of KE worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KE by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in KE by 267.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in KE by 14.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KE by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -1.40. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

