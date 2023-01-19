Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 51,391 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Okta worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Okta by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,406. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta stock opened at $68.59 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $210.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

