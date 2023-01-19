Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 142,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atmos Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $111.62 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

