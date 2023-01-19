Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 78,649 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,918,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Zscaler as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $113.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.66. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $290.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

