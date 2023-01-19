Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,423 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of LKQ worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $56.14 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

