Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 10,942 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $14,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 292,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after buying an additional 86,080 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Down 4.1 %

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.11%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

